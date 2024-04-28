icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
28 Apr, 2024 15:37
HomeWorld News

Woman torches Quran in EU state – media (VIDEO)

The desecration of the Muslim holy book has once again reportedly taken place in Sweden
Woman torches Quran in EU state – media (VIDEO)
©  social media

A woman professing to be a Christian activist has staged a Quran-burning in the Swedish capital, the Turkish news outlet A Haber reported on X (former Twitter) on Sunday.

According to the report, the incident took place on April 26 in Stockholm. In a video posted online by the outlet, a person identified as 48-year-old Jade Sandberg is seen torching the Muslim holy book while waving a Christian cross over it and screaming “Islam out of Sweden!” The protest is believed to have been sanctioned by the local authorities, as police officers on site do not appear to have attempted to stop it.

Sandberg also posted footage and photos from the demonstration on her own X account, where she claims to be a “priest, exorcist and demonologist,” as well as an “activist and crusader against the devil’s religion of Islam.” This week’s Quran-torching is at least her second this year.

There have been a slew of such protests across Sweden since 2023, when Danish right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan, who also holds Swedish citizenship, burned the Islamic text in front of the Turkish embassy in January 2023.

Swedish authorities have condemned such acts, but still largely allowed them to go ahead, citing the country’s laws guaranteeing the right to freedom of expression. Under the country’s Public Order Act, a person must apply for a permit from the police to stage a protest, but can only be refused on safety grounds.

Many Muslim-majority countries have condemned the burnings as Islamophobic, and Türkiye even told Sweden that it would block its NATO accession plans as long as it allowed the desecration of the Quran. Ankara later ratified the bid however, and the Nordic state was formally admitted to the US-led military bloc last month.

READ MORE: EU country bans Quran-burning

Stockholm said last year it planned to amend the Public Order Act in order to prevent Quran-burning incidents in the future. Swedish regulators are expected to finalize their review of the draft law by early summer.

Earlier this month, Swedish television channel SVT reported that police had received another request to hold a Quran-burning demonstration on May 3, the day before the start of the Eurovision song contest, which this year takes place in the southern Swedish city of Malmö.

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How to screw over your own people: US Congress masterclass
0:00
20:57
Forever indebted? Michael Hudson, professor of economics at the University of Missouri
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies