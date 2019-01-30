Tough justice: Khabib & McGregor punished for UFC 229 brawl – what you need to know (VIDEO)

UFC superstars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have finally been fined and suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after all hell broke loose following their UFC 229 title fight in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov's nine-month suspension and $500,000 fine for vaulting the cage and instigating the chaos in October means he is unlikely to fight until the end of the year.

The Russian's camp is "outraged" by the fact that the Irishman McGregor was fined $50,000 - 10 times less than the lightweight king.