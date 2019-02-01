‘They allow prostitution & drugs’: Khabib snubs Nevada ban reduction offer in scathing attack

UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly issued a stunning attack on the state of Nevada, appearing to reject any notion of participating in a campaign that would see his recent suspension reduced.

Nurmagomedov was hit with a $500,000 fine and nine-month backdated suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) this week for sparking a mass brawl after his submission win over Irish megastar Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October.

Nurmagomedov – who was not at the hearing – was made the offer of the ban being reduced to six months, should he film a clip for an anti-bullying campaign with Vegas police.

The undefeated Dagestani fighter now appears to have dismissed any notion of that happening, reportedly launching a scathing attack on the 'Sin City' state.

“[The NSAC] said to take part in a social campaign… the state of Nevada is a place where they allow drugs, prostitution and gambling,” Nurmagomedov told a session held by expedition company Nord Desant in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk, according to SportBox.

“Let them work on themselves [and their own behavior]. There were fighters who didn’t fight for two years and didn’t have their belts taken for a year and a half. I’m ready to fight, they were the ones who banned me,” Nurmagomedov added.

The immediate future for ‘The Eagle’ remains unclear, although he has reportedly ruled out ever taking to the octagon again in Nevada.

He is also unwilling to fight anywhere until his teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov – who is also his cousin – and Zubaira Tukhugov have served backdated 12-month suspensions for their roles in the carnage that followed Khabib’s win over McGregor.

Khabib is said to be targeting a November return at New York’s fabled Madison Square Garden, and believes that in the meantime, the UFC could install an interim lightweight champion.

“I think that they will create an interim title. It could be between [Dustin] Poirier and [Tony] Ferguson. Whoever wins will become the interim champion, and then at the end of the year we will fight for the real belt,” he said, SportBox reported.

“I think that could happen. [But] at the moment I don’t know for sure.”

Many saw Nurmagomedov’s sanction from the NSAC as disproportionate – including UFC chief Dana White, who branded it “harsh.”

McGregor walked away with a six-month backdated ban and $50,000 fine for his role in the chaos, during which he traded blows with Khabib’s teammates in the Octagon.

The Irishman showed little sign of drawing a line under the bitter saga after the suspensions were announced, bragging on social media about his clash with Khabib’s cousin Abubakar.

Khabib himself responded laconically to the news, posting the message “wake me up when it’s all over” accompanied by a picture of himself asleep.

He reacted to McGregor’s subsequent jibe by sharing footage of his fourth-round submission win, along with delirious fans watching the action unfold in Dagestan.

“Nothing else matters,” he wrote.