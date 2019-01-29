'Wake me up, when it's all over': Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to UFC 229 fine, suspension

Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has blamed "politics" for his $500k fine and 9-month suspension for instigating the infamous post-fight brawl following his lightweight title defence against Conor McGregor in October.

Nurmagomedov responded to the punishment levied against him by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Tuesday, tweeting "politics forever" moments after his section of the hearing concluded, apparently suggesting that the process was far from impartial. Moments later, he also issued a post on Instagram titled"wake me up, when it's all over."

The UFC lightweight champion was not in attendance for the hearing but his manager Ali Abdelaziz told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that he didn't believe the financial aspect punishment was above board.

"I don't think it's fair. Khabib gets $500k and Conor gets $50k? I think it's bullsh**," Abdelaziz said, though he did maintain that the 9-month suspension (which could be reduced to 6-months by contributing to an anti-bullying PSA) was acceptable.

"That's fair. They'll both get six months. But for his teammates, it's too much."

Khabib's brother Abubakar and teammate Zubaira Tukhugov were both suspended for 12-months for their participation in the brawl.

Dillon Danis, McGregor's teammate who was the target of Khabib's atack immediately after the bout, responded to Nurmagomedov's tweet saying, "Shut up."

McGregor was suspended for 6-months and issued with a $50k fine for his part in the melee. Both suspensions are backdated to the October 6 event, which means both could potentially be eligible to compete by early April. Nurmagomedov will likely not compete until the 12-month suspensions against his teammates are complete, per numerous sources.

Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, will almost certainly not compete in the months either side of Ramadan, observed from May to June. It remains to be seen if the UFC will implement an interim title during the Russian's absence from the cage.