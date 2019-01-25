NFL legend Joe Montana aims high with marijuana industry investment

Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana put the grass of the football field behind him long ago but will be looking to make a profit from a green of another kind as part of a multimillion-dollar investment in the legal pot industry.

Montana, 62, is the founder of a venture capital firm which is now putting money into California-based group Caliva, a big player in the state’s legal marijuana market.

The Hall of Famer’s firm took part in a $75 million fundraising push for the company, it was announced on Thursday.

The size of Montana’s investment hasn’t been disclosed, but he said he believes the industry "can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction,"AP reported.

Joe Montana has invested in @gocaliva, a California-based cannabis dispensary, grow facility & delivery service. Dispensary offers flowers, vape, edibles and THC infused beverages. pic.twitter.com/IHvHbYSoae — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2019

Some medical professionals see marijuana as important to treating opioid addiction, while California is the largest legal weed market in the world.

San Jose company Caliva operates a cultivation facility and retail store, as well as a delivery service in the Bay Arena, according to Bloomberg.

Montana is reportedly no stranger to the green industry, participating in a $4.1 million investment in weed-related news and entertainment company Herb in 2017.

The iconic former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who retired after the 1994 season as a four-time Super Bowl champion, hasn’t personally disclosed if he uses marijuana.