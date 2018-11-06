Joint venture: Conor McGregor has ‘some giggle’ smoking Mike Tyson's home grown marijuana (PHOTOS)
As a fearsome knockout artist, Tyson experienced the dizzying highs of his chosen discipline, becoming the youngest man to ever win the world heavyweight title aged just 20 in 1986.
Now the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ has invested his post-career spare time into a business venture aimed at helping others get as high - by growing weed on his own eponimous ranch, a marijuana strain known as "KO Kush".
On Monday, McGregor sampled the fruits of Tyson's labor, and the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion seemed to approve, posting a picture of himself sniggering holding a smouldering joint, with the caption: "Some giggle off that Cherry Pick Kush" after a meeting with Tyson in his Dublin hometown.
Although Tyson seemed to stand and glare at 'The Notorious' in the immediate background of the same shot, he seemed to appreciate the Dubliner's compliments, reposting the friendly snap onto his own account.
I went to see Mike Tyson last night in the Helix, Dublin, Ireland. I love and respect Mike Tyson. And I love the Helix. I won my first World Title here, and also my second. It was good to meet you Mike. You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this! I will always have the height of respect for you! Some decisions you have made around your finances I do not agree with. As a fighter you must fight here. The most. And this is a fight that never ends. It is even a fight that we pass on to our next in line. Our blood line. Make sure you stay switched on with those around you at all times. You have good people around you now, I can tell. But stay switched on. Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch “KO Kush” is really nice. It was an honour to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor. Just remember, if someone tries to rip you. Rip their nose off their face. You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! Don’t let anyone take anything from you. You owe nobody nothing. It is you who is owed. Always remember that. I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson! Here is an iconic photograph as a gift from me to you, from head photographer at @mcgregorproductions , @ginger_beard_photos
Tyson was perhaps softened up by previous post from McGregor, in which he declared his "love and respect" for the 52-year-old Brooklyn native following their rendezvous in the Republic of Ireland capital.
Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? that climate change is no joke fuck me hahah What in the fuck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you ? That’s mad shit. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris tucker and Jackie fucking Chan back in this bitch. Fucking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair fucks to you mate. No lie. Fuck it.
However, McGregor's could not find the same warm words for undefeated ex-pound-for-pound king and former foe Floyd Mayweather Jr., who recently announced his foray into mixed martial arts by signing a contract to fight 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa under the Rizin Fighting Federation promotion.
McGregor, who boxed Mayweather last year losing by 10th-round TKO, controversially compared photos of the duo at a news conference for their December 31 bout to Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan's characters from the film 'Rush Hour'.