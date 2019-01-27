‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Tributes pour in for Fedor Emelianenko after shocking loss to Ryan Bader

The MMA community pays tribute to Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko following his shocking 35-second knockout loss to Ryan Bader in the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix final on Saturday night.

Emelianenko, 42, who hinted at possible retirement this week, was knocked out just 35 seconds into the fight by American Ryan Bader on Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

And while no official announcement regading Fedor's career has been made yet, messages from MMA fighters and fans paying tribute to the legenday Russian have flooded social media.

Ryan Bader says he was honored to be part of Fedor's story and for him to be part of his. Fedor has nothing to be ashamed of. Doesn't change his legacy at all. #Bellator214 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) January 27, 2019

It’s sad to see a legend lose like this. Always a fan. Fedor is the greatest ever no matter what happened. #Bellator214 — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) January 27, 2019

Fedor's a legend and will always be, this doesn't take anything away from his legacy. The GOAT. We love you. #Bellator214 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) January 27, 2019

Fedor :/ — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 27, 2019

Legend, save yourself — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 27, 2019

I just dont understand how Fedor didnt see the left hook coming it all seemed too easy. Nonetheless, what a huge legacy, tremendous respect to him and an awesome career. Nothing left to prove at this point, greatest heavyweight MMA fighter ever. — J Rosevelt #PourItUp (@JRosevelt) January 27, 2019

Respect has been also diplayed towards Fedor's latest opponent, Bader who now became Bellator's first simultaneous two-division champion.

Ryan Bader is arguably the best fighter in Bellator, period. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 27, 2019

Even though I knew Ryan Bader had this fight ... I never expected it to end this way! wow pic.twitter.com/yleFVu4s4q — Merab Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) January 27, 2019

“What else is there to do?” @ryanbader wonders after beating Fedor and possessing two belts... — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) January 27, 2019