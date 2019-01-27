HomeSport News

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Tributes pour in for Fedor Emelianenko after shocking loss to Ryan Bader

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 07:14 Edited time: 27 Jan, 2019 07:22
Get short URL
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Tributes pour in for Fedor Emelianenko after shocking loss to Ryan Bader
© Facebook / BellatorMMA
The MMA community pays tribute to Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko following his shocking 35-second knockout loss to Ryan Bader in the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix final on Saturday night.

Emelianenko, 42, who hinted at possible retirement this week, was knocked out just 35 seconds into the fight by American Ryan Bader on Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

READ MORE: Ryan Bader KOs Fedor Emelianenko to become Bellator heavyweight champion

And while no official announcement regading Fedor's career has been made yet, messages from MMA fighters and fans paying tribute to the legenday Russian have flooded social media.

Respect has been also diplayed towards Fedor's latest opponent, Bader who now became Bellator's first simultaneous two-division champion.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies