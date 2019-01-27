Right on the button! Ryan Bader KOs Fedor Emelianenko just seconds into their fight

Ryan Bader sensationally knocked out Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko just seconds into their fight in the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix final to claim the championship belt in the world’s second biggest MMA promotion.

The Bellator 214 main event fight only lasted 35 seconds, as Bader's first left hook connected perfectly with the Russian's chin, sending him to the canvas, where the American proceeded with ground and pound, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

On his way to the final, Emelianenko defeated Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen, while Bader was victorious against Muhammed Laval and Matt Mitrione. The NCAA All-American Division I wrestler, who also holds Bellator’s light heavyweight belt, has become Bellator’s first ever two-weight class king.

“To be a two-division champion, it’s surreal man. What a night,” Bader said in his post-fight interview.

The newly-crowned heavyweight champion asked for a round of applause for his opponent: “I had a good night but he’s had a storied career. One of the best to ever do it.”

For Emelianenko, the fight with Bader was the 45th bout in his professional career and his sixth defeat. Talking to the media in the build-up to the fight, Fedor said this was the last bout on his current contract with Bellator, and that he isn’t sure if he is going to compete after it.