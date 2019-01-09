HomeSport News

Cristiano Ronaldo branded ‘psychopath’ by model Jasmine Lennard, who pledges to help rape accuser

Published time: 9 Jan, 2019 18:40
© Getty Images / Dave Benett / Reuters / Massimo Pinca
English model Jasmine Lennard has branded Cristiano Ronaldo “a psychopath,” threatening to release what she claims are explosive revelations about the football star and vowing to help the US woman who has accused him of rape.

Lennard, 33, has previously said she enjoyed a fling with the Portugal ace 10 years ago – and claims the pair have been in touch since then.

Lennard, pictured here in 2005, says she previously had a relationship with the football star. © Getty Images / Dave M. Benett

The model and reality TV show star has now reached out to Kathryn Mayorga – the US woman who accuses the Juventus forward of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2008 – saying she has been prompted into the step after watching a program about survivors of sexual abuse.

Ronaldo, 33, has strongly denied the claims against him by Mayorga. 

In a series of tweets to her 60,000 followers, Lennard claims she has information “that will help” Mayorga and her team in their case against Ronaldo, whom she brands "a f***ing psychopath” and “bully.”  

The model – who starred on the TV talent-search show Make Me A Supermodel and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK – further slammed the star as "arrogant," claiming: “No one has any idea what he is truly like. If they had half a clue they’d be horrified.”

“The truth comes out in the end,” she adds in one tweet. 

Lennard in a photo from 2015. © Getty Images / Anthony Harvey

The footballer has vehemently denied the allegations of rape by Mayorga, with representatives saying that documents cited by some media outlets are fabrications.”

Ronaldo said at the end of last year that he is “very confident that soon everything will be clear."

   

