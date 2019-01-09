Cristiano Ronaldo branded ‘psychopath’ by model Jasmine Lennard, who pledges to help rape accuser

English model Jasmine Lennard has branded Cristiano Ronaldo “a psychopath,” threatening to release what she claims are explosive revelations about the football star and vowing to help the US woman who has accused him of rape.

Lennard, 33, has previously said she enjoyed a fling with the Portugal ace 10 years ago – and claims the pair have been in touch since then.

The model and reality TV show star has now reached out to Kathryn Mayorga – the US woman who accuses the Juventus forward of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2008 – saying she has been prompted into the step after watching a program about survivors of sexual abuse.

READ MORE: Ronaldo accused by US woman of rape in Las Vegas hotel room

Ronaldo, 33, has strongly denied the claims against him by Mayorga.

In a series of tweets to her 60,000 followers, Lennard claims she has information “that will help” Mayorga and her team in their case against Ronaldo, whom she brands "a f***ing psychopath” and “bully.”

On that note and after much thought i am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me. I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

The model – who starred on the TV talent-search show Make Me A Supermodel and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK – further slammed the star as "arrogant," claiming: “No one has any idea what he is truly like. If they had half a clue they’d be horrified.”

“The truth comes out in the end,” she adds in one tweet.

You have NO idea. This is literally just a few small details. No one would believe the things I’m going to share if I didn’t have proof but thankfully because I’m a smart girl I have an abundance of it. Games up. https://t.co/N8ZEihw6Ua — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 8, 2019

Not entertaining you. Sorry if that dissapoints you but it’s not a joke it’s a serious matter that needs to be dealt with by lawyers and authorities now. The truth comes out in the end. Be patient. https://t.co/Eo1Mf0bO27 — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) January 9, 2019

The footballer has vehemently denied the allegations of rape by Mayorga, with representatives saying that documents cited by some media outlets are “fabrications.”

Also on rt.com 'Completely calm and very confident': Cristiano Ronaldo says he will be cleared of rape allegations

Ronaldo said at the end of last year that he is “very confident that soon everything will be clear."