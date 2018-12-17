When a drug dealer loves football: French police seize hash stash with Ronaldo images

French police have seized a stash of cannabis and cocaine packed in bags depicting Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Law enforcement officers in Marseille confiscated one pound (517 grams) of marijuana and 50 grams of cocaine following a search at a drug dealer’s home.

Five packages containing marijuana were decorated with the image of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wearing his Juventus jersey.

Á Marseille, des gendarmes des Bouches-du-Rhône ont fait une saisie assez surprenante, puisqu'ils ont mis la main sur 517g de cannabis à l'effigie de Cristiano Ronaldo. (@20Minutes) pic.twitter.com/Jl9llVJQGB — BeFoot (@_BeFoot) December 16, 2018

No connection between the drug seizure and the football star has been established, police are continuing to interrogate the dealer who was placed under arrest in Marseille.

According to recent reports Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid this year, will be found guilty of four offenses after being accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury to the tune of €14.7 million ($16.6 million).

The player has already paid off the treasury fine of an estimated €19 million, but is still requested to appear in court.

There are contradicting reports with some claiming that the 33-year-old will accept the suspended two-year sentence – but other outlets stating he is still seeking to replace this with a further €370,000 fine.