'He's not over the Ballon d'Or snub': Ronaldo roasted after shot goes out for throw-in (VIDEO)

© Reuters / Massimo Pinca
After being criticized for denying his team a Champions League equalizer this week, Cristiano Ronaldo has copped yet more online mockery for a badly misdirected shot for Juventus on Saturday.

The Juventus star had a night to forget on Wednesday when he was given stick for directing Paulo Dybala's already goalbound effort into the net from an off-side position, denying his team a 93rd-minute equalizer in their Champions League defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland.

And the star number 7 came in for more ridicule on Saturday when playing for Juve against Turin rivals Torino in Serie A.

Lining up a shot after a free-kick lay-off from teammate Miralem Pjanic on the edge of the box, Ronaldo raced onto the ball before embarrassingly skewing his shot so wide of the mark it went out for a throw-in.

That cued mockery on social media – as well as the inevitable debate over who prevails in the battle with Lionel Messi for the generation’s greatest player.

Others, though, dug out clips from the archives of Messi making similarly wayward efforts for Argentina down the years.  

 

Some joked Ronaldo may even have purposefully been directing his shot towards Madrid, aiming for former teammate Luka Modric after he appeared to criticize the Portugal ace for not attending the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris - where Ronaldo was second in the vote. 

You can’t keep a good man down though, and the prolific Portuguese went on to hand his team the win with the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on 70 minutes – his 11th league goal of the season.

He who laughs last...

© AFP / Marco BERTORELLO

 

