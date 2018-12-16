'He's not over the Ballon d'Or snub': Ronaldo roasted after shot goes out for throw-in (VIDEO)

After being criticized for denying his team a Champions League equalizer this week, Cristiano Ronaldo has copped yet more online mockery for a badly misdirected shot for Juventus on Saturday.

The Juventus star had a night to forget on Wednesday when he was given stick for directing Paulo Dybala's already goalbound effort into the net from an off-side position, denying his team a 93rd-minute equalizer in their Champions League defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland.

Also on rt.com 'He's an egomaniac!': Ronaldo savaged for denying Dybala screamer with attempt to score (VIDEO)

And the star number 7 came in for more ridicule on Saturday when playing for Juve against Turin rivals Torino in Serie A.

Lining up a shot after a free-kick lay-off from teammate Miralem Pjanic on the edge of the box, Ronaldo raced onto the ball before embarrassingly skewing his shot so wide of the mark it went out for a throw-in.

That cued mockery on social media – as well as the inevitable debate over who prevails in the battle with Lionel Messi for the generation’s greatest player.

Oof Ronaldo has just hit a free kick out for a throw in. Free kick king my arse. Messi is better at free kicks — Ewan Reid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@M_R3IDY_M) December 15, 2018

Gotta feel for Pjanić. He had the chance to play with the best player in the world in Messi. But he’s watching Ronaldo take his free kicks and send them out for throw in. pic.twitter.com/y6T24VpX6w — Prathamesh Upadhye (@PU8football) December 16, 2018

VIDEO: Ronaldo steps up to hit a free kick but sends it so horribly wide it goes out for a throw-in... Hilarious! 😂😂https://t.co/m9vmlUuOZC — EPL Feed (@EPLFeed) December 16, 2018

Others, though, dug out clips from the archives of Messi making similarly wayward efforts for Argentina down the years.

And we did dig 😂 pic.twitter.com/xYCIitDAzR — trevorrad (@markvasil1) December 15, 2018

Some joked Ronaldo may even have purposefully been directing his shot towards Madrid, aiming for former teammate Luka Modric after he appeared to criticize the Portugal ace for not attending the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris - where Ronaldo was second in the vote.

READ MORE: ‘Unfair on players & fans’: Modric takes swipe at Messi & Ronaldo over Ballon d’Or no-shows

I think he was aiming that to Madrid right into Modric's head for what he said. — John Barnes (@Hawksea24) December 15, 2018

Ronaldo still not over his ballon d’or snub pic.twitter.com/Sx2cpPu5am — Roshan (@fcbRoshan) December 15, 2018

You can’t keep a good man down though, and the prolific Portuguese went on to hand his team the win with the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on 70 minutes – his 11th league goal of the season.

He who laughs last...