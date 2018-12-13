'He's an egomaniac!': Ronaldo savaged for denying Dybala screamer with attempt to score (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been admonished for his attempts to direct Paulo Dybala's scorching, goalbound 93rd-minute shot into the net from an offisde position, thus robbing his Juventus teammate of an incredible goal and equalizer.

The Turin club were trailing Swiss side Young Boys 2-1 courtesy of two Guillaume Hoarau goals either side of half time, before being pegged back by an 80th minute Dybala strike. With the match already in its third minute of stoppage time, a frantic Juve attack from a corner on the left hand side was cleared and then laid off to Dybala on the edge of the area, who let fly with an incredible strike that rifled into the roof of Marco Wölfli's net.

Ronaldo robbing Dybala‘s 94th minute equalizer inn offside position, just to get himself on the scoresheet is the best thing you‘ll see today. #YBJUVEpic.twitter.com/2Dl4jdbG5P — Matthias (@matkueh) December 12, 2018

But that wasn't before Ronaldo, who had stayed lurking yards from goal, leapt to actively try and head the ball goalwards. The referee rightly judged the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner to be interfering with play and chalked the goal off, denying Argentina ace Dybala a second goal of the game and perhaps the goal of the tournament's group stage, that would have rescued a point for his side.

Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati took Ronaldo to the sword, tearing the 33-year-old apart for his supposed act of selfishness, using a host of choice labels for the Portugal captain, and even believeing the incident proved that his great rival, Barcelona star Lionel Messi, was the far superior player in both skill and morals.

Some remembered when Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Nani spoiled a beautifully chipped goal from Ronaldo in an eventual 4-0 win over Spain by arriving just at the last minute to power the ball over the line with his head, stealing what would have been perhaps Ronaldo's best goal for his country way back in 2010.

But others were sympathetic, and adament it wasn't Ronaldo's fault, and argued that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United hero was simply having an 'off day'.

Juventus were already through to the Champions League lat 16 before the game, and qualified as group winners despite the loss by virtue of second-place Manchester United's defeat away to Valencia in the group's other match.

The incident in Bern mirrored another earlier on in the season, fans had crucified Ronaldo for his apparently "angry" and "selfish" reaction to Juve forward Mario Mandzukic's goal moments after he himself had missed an opportunity.