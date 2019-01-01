'Completely calm and very confident': Cristiano Ronaldo says he will be cleared of rape allegations

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on the rape allegations currently hanging over him, saying he is calm and confident that he will be cleared in 2019.

The Juventus striker has been accused of sexually assaulting Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

READ MORE: Ronaldo lawyers confirm non-disclosure agreement, but say rape claims are ‘fabrications’

But Ronaldo has steadfastly denied the allegations, and told Portuguese newspaper Record that he expects to have his name cleared in the next few months.

"It hurt me to see my family upset about the news," he said.

"But they know I would never be able to do that.

"I was completely calm and very confident that soon everything will be clear."

Las Vegas poice confirmed last year that they had reopened an investigation into the case, amid claims that Ronaldo's team had coerced Mayorga into accepting $375,000 hush money. The player has also vehemently denied those claims.

READ MORE: Ronaldo used ‘fixers’ to obstruct Las Vegas ‘rape’ investigation – lawsuit

The former Manchester United star has consistently been rated as one of the top two players in the world for the last few years and last summer left Real Madrid for Serie A giants Juventus.

Also on rt.com Date Cristiano Ronaldo will receive 2-year jail sentence for €14.7 million tax fraud revealed

His goals have helped fire the Turin side into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League during a campaign that saw him return to Old Trafford, where he received a great reception from the Manchester United fans.

And although Ronaldo left Madrid under a cloud after a high-profile tax evasion case, the Portuguese star says he's hopeful of another favorable reception if he ended up returning to the Bernabeu with Juventus later this season.

"It was fantastic how Manchester supporters always welcomed me when I played at Old Trafford," he recalled.

"The Santiago Bernabeu has also been my home for many years and will always be a very special stadium for me.

"I do not hide that I have and I will always have a great affection for that club and those fans. We live together unforgettable moments and it does not go away.

"I will return with great pleasure to that stadium and I expect to be well received."