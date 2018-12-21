Date Cristiano Ronaldo will receive 2-year jail sentence for €14.7 million tax fraud revealed

The date Juventus winger Cristiano Ronaldo will be sentenced to a two-year in prison sentence for defrauding the Spanish treasury and tax evasion while playing for former club Real Madrid has been revealed as January 21.

The 33-year-old football icon was found guilty of four offences of tax evasion, including hiding income generated from his image rights, which breached his fiscal obligations. Along with the jail sentence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will also pay a fine of almost €19 million.

Ronaldo, who pleaded guilty to the offences as part of the deal with Spanish authorities, has reportedly already paid a tax office penalty in the sum of €13.5 million.

Despite receiving a custodial sentence, the winger will not spend any time behind bars as, according to Spanish laws, a custodial sentence of two years or less can be served on probation, if it is the first offence committed.

Ronaldo spent nine hugely successful years in the Spanish capital before completing a €100 million move to Italian giants Juventus in the summer.

At the Bernabeu, Ronaldo became the club’s all-time top scorer and helped the team to four Champions League titles, three of those won successively from 2016 to 2018, adding to the one he claimed with Manchester United in 2008.