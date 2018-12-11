HomeSport News

'Full dad mode!': Henry gives 17yo player 'death stare' for not tucking in chair at presser (VIDEO)

AFP / VALERY HACHE
Monaco manager Thierry Henry went full dad mode on 17-year-old defender Benoît Badiashile, shooting the youngster a stern death stare after he forgot to tuck in his chair after a UEFA Champions League press conference on Tuesday.

Henry and Badiashile had completed media duties ahead of their team's clash against Borussia Dortmund in Group A, Henry extended his pleasentaries to reporters, but absent-minded teenager Badiashile simply got up and walked away without tucking in his chair, leaving it in the path of his boss.

Arsenal and France great Henry was less than pleased and decided to teach Badiashile a lesson in manners, stopping and standing arms outstretched at the offending chair, and throwing eye daggers at his charge.

An embarrassed Badiashile, although most probably innocent of any malice, quickly jogged back and tucked in the chair, a lesson duly learned, and Henry having proved a point to critics who label him 'too nice' to be in the managerial hotseat.

Henry would perhaps be right to instil more discipline into his Monaco side. His team have no chance of qualification to the knockout rounds, having won just one point from their Champions League games going into their final game and languishing in lowly 19th place, one off botom, in France's Ligue 1.

