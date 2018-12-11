‘Famous Irish sports star’ investigated for alleged rape in Dublin hotel – report

An unnamed but well-known Irish sports personality is under investigation for allegations that they were involved in a sexual assault in a Dublin City Center hotel last weekend, per reports in the Irish media.

A woman in her twenties was allegedly assaulted in a hotel room in Ireland’s capital on Sunday night, according to a report from the Irish Mirror. She was later taken to the Rotunda Hospital Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

A police investigation is underway.

“The woman turned up at a South Dublin garda (police) station and made a complaint of rape,” the Irish Mirror quoted a source as saying.

“Officers then took her to the SATU at the Rotunda Hospital for an examination. The case was then transferred to gardai at Pearse Street as the incident is alleged to have taken place at a hotel in the city center.

“A team of officers under senior gardai are carrying out investigations.”

Irish police are understood to have taken steps to investigate CCTV from the hotel where the alleged assault took place, as well as conducting examinations of the room.

No arrests have yet been made, though it is understood that the man in question has maintained his innocence.