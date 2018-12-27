‘I hate when men don’t take care of themselves,’ says Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva

Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva has revealed her preferences regarding men’s appearance and behavior highlighting the qualities she finds execrable and unacceptable.

Appearing on the Love Radio talk show, the two-time world champion outlined that untidy and excessively jealous men will never be her focus of attention, as well as those who think that a woman’s place is in the kitchen.

READ MORE: ‘We stripped off for Tuktamysheva’ – Russian skaters on eye-catching exhibition show

“I don’t like when men don’t take care of themselves,” Medvedeva said. “Some girls simply ignore that saying that ‘the soul counts most.’ No, for me it’s important what he looks like. An unshaven and unbrushed man with dirty shoes and no cologne is definitely not my type.”

The 19-year-old also stressed she is not ready to become a housewife who spends her entire life in the kitchen “cooking borsch and meat dumplings.”

Also on rt.com Ruined dreams & lost season: Medvedeva fails to qualify for national team

“I hate when men say that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. Being an active and creative person I will not be able to stay home every day cooking fried eggs, borsch (traditional Russian soup), and khinkali (steamed meat dumplings). Of course a woman must keep the house clean, but at the same time she should have an ability to work,” the skater added.

The Russian figure skating star also noted that unhealthy jealousy and unreasonable control are among things she will never accept in a romantic relationship.

READ MORE: Russian figure skating star’s ‘striptease’ routine nearly became REAL STRIPTEASE during performance

Medvedeva, who failed to overcome a tough selection to the national team after finish third at Russian championship, will not compete at major competitions, including European and world tournaments, this season.

Following her second place at the 2018 Olympics, Medvedeva decided to split up with her former coach Eteri Tutberidze and moved to Canada to train under the prominent figure skating expert Brian Orser.

Also on rt.com ‘I didn’t ask for Zagitova to be held back’ – Medvedeva on claims of Olympic row with ex-coach

An accelerated recovery from a serious foot injury as well as emotional fatigue following her Olympic performance apparently impacted upon Medvedeva’s preparation for the season, resulting in poor results which were far behind her expectations.

The Russian star said she will concentrate on the next season and continue training to improve her skating following a dismal performance at the national trials.