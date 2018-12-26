‘We stripped off for Tuktamysheva’ – Russian skaters on eye-catching exhibition show

Russian figure skating duo Sofia Evdokimova and Egor Bazin have expressed support for teammate Elizaveta Tuktamyasheva, who was absent at the national trials, by saying that they stripped off instead of her.

The couple joked that they had taken responsibility for replacing Tuktamysheva in the “undressing show” after the 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Russian championship due to pneumonia.

“We just wanted to support Elizaveta Tuktamysheva who failed to come to Saransk and strip off once again,” Evdokimova told RT.

“Egor chose a tune by Michael Jackson and we started to pick up costumes for this routine. And then I thought, why not [strip off]?

“However, I cannot call our routine a striptease, as many female athletes compete in such sports bras as mine,” she added.

Evdokimova and Bazin, who finished third at the national tournament, produced a dynamic exhibition routine at the gala show in Saransk.

During the performance Evdokimova pulled off her white jacket, revealing off her figure-hugging sports bra.

The so-called ‘undressing trend’ – which has become popular this season – was set by the 2015 world champion Tuktamysheva, who stole the show at all the Grand Prix events she took part in.

Skating to the tune of Britney Spears’s ‘Toxic’, the Russian skater stripped off her flight attendant jacket, showing off her black lingerie and sending the crowd – and many watching around the world – into meltdown.

The 22-year-old said that her daring routine was aimed at attracting a men’s audience to figure skating, which in her opinion lacks popularity.

Tuktamysheva, who earned bronze at the Grand Prix final, was not selected for the European championship as she skipped the national championship, failing to book a spot on the team.