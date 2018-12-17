‘It doesn't matter that I am in hospital’: Russian ‘striptease’ skater Tuktamysheva turns 22

Russian figure skating Elizaveta Tuktamysheva turned 22 on Monday, celebrating her birthday in hospital where she has been recovering after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 2015 world champion who was supposed to compete at the Russian nationals this week shared a post on her Twitter account showing her ‘hospital birthday celebrations’ with friends.

“It doesn't matter that I am in the hospital on my birthday, the main thing is what kind of people around me!” the skater wrote.

it doesn't matter that I am in the hospital on my birthday, the main thing is what kind of people around me! 🎈🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/beTe90Wuh4 — Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@TuktikLiza) December 17, 2018

Tuktamysheva who finished third at the 2018 Grand Prix final in Vancouver, Canada, was one of the main contenders to claim gold at the national championship along with the reigning Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and the two-time world title holder Evgenia Medvedeva.

However, her sudden illness destroyed plans to fight for coveted spots on the national team as the skater was forced to undergo a two-week treatment in hospital right after her podium finish in Vancouver.

It remains unknown whether Tuktamysheva’s absence will leave her out of the national team or if she will be granted a place on the roster following her fantastic Grand Prix run where she took one gold and two bronzes.

The 22-year-old skater restored her signature element – the triple Axel – a step which made her competitive on the international stage following several underwhelming seasons when she failed to make it to the Olympic squad.

Along with her technically-clean performances, Tuktamysheva also thrilled the crowd by delivering a provocative exhibition routine during which she stripped on the ice becoming the most discussed skater of the season.