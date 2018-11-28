UFC star Conor McGregor slapped with driving ban & fine in Ireland

MMA megastar Conor McGregor has been hit with a six-month driving ban and fined in his native Ireland after pleading guilty to speeding.

Appearing in a district court just outside Dublin, the former two-weight UFC champion apologized to the judge after being clocked in his Range Rover driving at 96mph (154kph) in a 62mph (100kph) zone in County Kildare in October of last year.

McGregor, 30, was also handed a €1,000 (US$1,130) fine over the incident.

The UFC star is reportedly a repeat offender behind the wheel, with 12 previous traffic offences to his name dating back to his teens.

"The speed here is in the higher end. Speed kills and that is what makes speeding dangerous,” said judge Desmond Zaidan.

"When speeding goes wrong the consequences are catastrophic and life-changing, there is no question about that.

"Sadly we have lost more lives on our roads because of excessive speeding, dangerous speeds and other bad behavior."

READ MORE: ‘Everything is possible’: Khabib open to Conor reconciliation after bitter feud (VIDEO)

‘The Notorious’ also fell foul of the law earlier this year in the US, when he attacked a bus carrying UFC rivals in Brooklyn.

On that occasion he escaped jail and a criminal record after agreeing a plea deal in July.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor avoids jail, pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

McGregor’s target on the bus was Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who eventually defeated the Irishman on his return to the octagon at UFC 229 in October.

That bout was followed by a mass brawl, for which both fighters – as well as members of their teams – face a Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing on December 10.

READ MORE: Khabib & McGregor teammates to learn fate at same Nevada hearing as UFC stars

McGregor often shares pictures of himself with an array of luxury cars on his various social media accounts - either behind the wheel himself or being chauffeur-driven.