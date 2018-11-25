‘Lewis, I’m sorry man!’: Will Smith pranks F1 champ Hamilton before final race of the season (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton had already tied up his fifth Formula 1 drivers championship before Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but prior to the race he found himself tied up in a whole new way, courtesy of Hollywood A-Lister Will Smith.

READ MORE: ‘Get me out, there’s fire!’ - Nico Hulkenberg involved in horror smash at Abu Dhabi GP (VIDEO)

‘Men In Black’ star Smith was on hand in the United Arab Emirates to take in the final engagement on the 2018 Formula 1 calendar and, in a tongue-in-cheek video posted to Instagram by Hamilton’s Mercedes team, Smith informs a bound Hamilton that he wants to take his place in the race.

The Englishman, who is one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1, can be heard pleading with Smith as he attempts to ‘escape’.

Read more

“Lewis, I’m sorry man,” Smith jokes, clad in full Mercedes regalia.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. You already won, just save something for other people!”

Hamilton can then be heard pleading, “Will, you better win!” as he attempts to escape.

READ MORE: Croatia claims Davis Cup as Marin Cilic outpoints France’s Lucas Pouille in Lille

The actor, a noted motorsports fan, was also on hand at the Mexican Grand Prix last month to see Hamilton claim his fifth championship. Speaking to the driver via a pre-recorded radio broadcast sent from the Mercedes paddock, Smith wished Hamilton well the moment he crossed the finish line.

“That’s how you do it, baby,” Smith said in the message. “Just like I taught you, that’s how you do it. Just like that, that’s how you’re supposed to drive.”

Speaking to F1 interviewer Rosanna Tennant prior to the race, Smith elaborated on just how much being involved with Hamilton and Mercedes meant to him.

“This is fantastic," he said. "Lewis and I have been talking about this for probably like five years, since the grand prix in Monte Carlo. That was the first time I ever came and I'm just speechless, I love this, this is so exciting.

"I'm glad to be here to support my man. We've been talking about it for so long. I'm here with the world champ!

“This is just such a special honour for me. It's like... I'm doing a thing called the bucket list. I turn 50 this year and I decided I'm going to do everything I want to do. He granted the old man a wish!”

What a way to end the season! 🏆Grateful for everything, your positive energy and being with me every step of the way. Now let’s celebrate!! 🙌🏾🍾 #StillIRise#TeamLH 📷 @f1#repostpic.twitter.com/jNANvEL3of — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 25, 2018

The pre-race meeting capped a good day for Hamilton, who would eventually win by a margin of 2.581 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

READ MORE: Boca Juniors 'request suspension' of Copa Libertadores final in bid for 'equality' after bus ambush

The first lap of the race was marred by a serious accident involving German driver Nico Hulkenberg who, thankfully, avoided serious injury as his Renault flipped and caught fire on the opening lap.