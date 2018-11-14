Khabib Time: UFC champ announces autobiography and Moscow book launch

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has broken the news his long-awaited autobiography - titled ‘#KhabibTime’ - is ready to hit the shelves and will be launched in Moscow later this month.

Dagestan native Khabib posted a mockup front page of him donning the ubiquitous papakha - the traditional Dagestani hat - and his prized UFC lightweight belt strewn over his shoulder, which he defended last month against superstar Conor McGregor, with the book’s title running down the center in red lettering against a black background.

Preparation for the book began two years ago and will be launched on November 26 at the Synergy Global Forum 2018, held at Moscow’s Olimpiyskiy Arena, the scene for UFC Fight Night: Moscow, the promotion's maiden event in Russia.

Having begun writing the book before the Russian fighter had even a title to his name and was just another contender in mixed martial arts’ premier promotion, Khabib admitted that fact presented him with his own worries.

“My dear followers, I am very pleased to announce that my autobiography ‘Khabib Time’ is ready and signed to be printed. We’ve worked on the book for 2 years,” Khabib told his 13.2 million Instagram subscribers, part of his rapidly growing social network following.

“When we began writing...I never imagined that in 2 years time I would be a UFC champion who defended his title in the biggest fight in UFC history at UFC 229.

“Back then, many asked why write a book so early on, at least become UFC champion for a start. There were enough critics, and I’ll admit it was risky, but right now this book happens to EXIST, let’s say. With a little anxiousness, I await the moment I can hold it in my hands.”

The book's title, 'Khabib Time', is a reference to a tagline used by 'The Eagles's' army of fans, including his local football team Anzhi Makhachkala, and which became a popular social media hashtag.

Detailing his rise from wrestling bear cubs in the North Caucasus region, to defeating one of the biggest names in the sporting world to defend his title, the book's every page will surely be of intrigue to MMA fans the world over, as the 30-year-old has been tied to his fair share of controversial talking points since his UFC 229 win over McGregor.

Now one of the biggest names in the sport, Khabib's meteoric rise has been down in no small part to his dominant submission of the Irishman, as well as his out-of-the-octagon fueds and chaotic clash with McGregor teammate Dillon Danis immediately after his latest win.

As a reault of that post-fight fracas, Khabib was banned indefinitely by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC)and had his $2 million fight purse witheld, pending a further meeting to decide his fate in December.