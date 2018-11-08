Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard trolls Ronaldo following last-minute UCL win

The England winger has taken a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo’s midriff-baring goal celebration on social media, after two late strikes from the English side cancelled out Ronaldo’s stunning opener in Turin on Wednesday evening.

It was a goal of such quality that perhaps it deserved to decide any match but despite Ronaldo’s 65th minute volley, his new side came undone by his old one with two goals in the last five minutes securing Manchester United’s most famous Champions League away win of the post-Ferguson era.

Juan Mata’s late equalizer and a disastrous own-goal from Leonardo Bonucci secured three points for Jose Mourinho’s side and, despite having the last laugh on the pitch, United Jesse Lingard couldn’t resist poking fun at Ronaldo on Instagram.

Lingard, who came through Manchester United’s youth academy, posted a photograph of him mocking Ronaldo’s goal celebration, in which he raised his jersey to display a set of very chiseled abs, along with the hashtag ‘Who did it better?’

The post has gained more than 500,000 ‘likes’ in the hours since it was posted. David de Gea, Lingard’s teammate at Old Trafford, was one of those to respond.

‘You can’t compare!’ the Spaniard wrote. “Yours is much better!”

Ronaldo has showcased his physique in goal celebrations in the past, though on this occasion he raised the lower half of his jersey instead of removing it entirely, presumably to avoid receiving a yellow card for the celebration.

Despite Ronaldo’s wonderstrike, the Portuguese was in solemn mood after the final whistle.

“I was happy for the goal but I am a little bit disappointed," Ronaldo told Viasport. "We should've won the game easily. Three, four goals. And Manchester didn't do much, in my opinion.

"They create two chances, set-pieces, they know the English teams, they are always looking for the set-pieces but we will learn from our mistakes and we are still top of the group.”