Khabib teammates & McGregor coach Danis to learn fate at Nevada meeting on UFC 229 brawl

Four members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team and Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu coach Dillon Danis are set to learn their fate following the brawl that marred UFC 229 as the NSAC confirmed it will discuss the case next week.

The five will have hearings at the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) meeting in Las Vegas on November 14, according to a statement published on the organization’s website.

READ MORE: Nevada authorities extend indefinite bans for Nurmagomedov & McGregor over UFC 229 brawl

The list includes Nurmagomedov’s fellow UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov, his cousin and sparring partner Abubakar Nurmagomedov, wrestling coach Esedulla Emiragaev and manager Rizvan Magomedov.

Read more

McGregor’s teammate Danis – who was the target of Nurmagomedov’s ire after the bout – was also named on the list.

Each of the five played a role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl that followed the biggest PPV tournament in the promotion’s history.

The scuffle began seconds after the main event which saw lightweight champion Nurmagomedov stop McGregor with a neck crank submission. The fight followed months of verbal sparring between the pair, meaning even after Nurmagomedov proved his dominance in the octagon, the conflict was far from resolved.

READ MORE: Massive post-fight brawl mars Khabib win over McGregor at UFC 229

The Russian jumped out of the cage towards Danis, who had allegedly taunted him during the fight. The two clashed amid the crowd, while Nurmagomedov’s manager, who was standing by the octagon entrance not far from McGregor’s team, also joined the melee.

Another fight quickly escalated inside the cage: McGregor landed a punch on Nurmagomedov’s cousin Abubakar as both were rushing out of the octagon to help their teammates in the crowd.

Shortly after, Tukhugov and Emiragaev jumped into the cage in pursuit of McGregor. Tukhugov first traded blows with the Irishman face-to-face, and Emiragaev landed two sucker punches on the Irishman from behind just moments later.

Reacting to the vow by UFC head Dana White to fire all the fighters in the promotion who took part in the scuffle, Nurmagomedov warned that he would quit should Tukhugov be fired.

READ MORE: Khabib Nurmagomedov threatens to quit UFC if 'brother' Tukhugov banned for Conor punch

As for Nurmagomedov and McGregor themselves, they are scheduled to face a Athletic Commission disciplinary hearing on December 10 – although the Russian fighter has reportedly refused to attend.