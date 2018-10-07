Massive post-fight brawl mars Khabib win over McGregor at UFC 229

A huge post-fight brawl marred Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stunning win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 as violence spilled from the cage and into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title with a dominant win over McGregor, submitting the Irishman in the fourth round.

READ MORE: Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor at UFC 229

However there were ugly scenes immediately after referee Herb Dean called off the fight, with Khabib scaling the fence around the octagon and appearing to launch an attack on Dillon Danis, a member of McGregor’s team.

A member of Khabib’s team also appeared to enter the octagon to confront McGregor as chaos unfolded amid a toxic atmosphere.

When tensions had quelled Khabib was forced to leave the octagon flanked by security officials without being handed his belt, as debris rained down from the crowd.

Many blamed the Russian for appearing to let his emotions get the better of him, after remaining implacably calm during the build-up to the fight in the face of frequent provocation from McGregor.

Khabib was the better fighter and well deserved the win but I imagine he’ll face charges, lose his visa access and be dumped over this. That was about as idiotic and shameful a thing I’ve seen at a live sporting event. What a pack of idiots. Awful. #ufc229 — Danny O'Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) October 7, 2018

That was genuinely the craziest shit I’ve ever seen covering a fight. God damn #UFC229 — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) October 7, 2018

I’ve ever witnessed an ending like that in the ufc before. Kahbib jumps the octagon to attack someone in the crowd and then his teammates cheap shot @TheNotoriousMMA. Both Kahbib and his team should be held accountable. #StripHimOfTheTitle — Greg Keiling (@GKeiling) October 7, 2018

Joe Rogan just said after Nurmagomedov came over to rip McGregor's corner, Dillon Danis was taunting Nurmagomedov, who then jumped the cage. Which led to World War III: Dagestan vs. Dublin #UFC229 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) October 7, 2018

Here's the thing: Avid MMA fans & those in the sport will rightly be disgusted. But everyone casually interested either was entertained by that nonsense or found a new fighter to hate watch.



It was an amazing, validating performance by Khabib. Now, it's an afterthought #UFC229 — Justin Ivey (@JustinIvey_) October 7, 2018

Others pointed to McGregor's infamous attack on a bus carrying Nurmagomedov back in April, seeing the Russian figther's post-fight assualt as revenge for that incident.

Khabib and his team meted out the little justice tonight for the bus incident at #UFC229 after Dana White and the UFC gave McGregor a free pass. I don't feel bad for McGregor and his team at all. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 7, 2018

There were reports that members of the team involved in the rucus had been arrested, quoting UFC chief Dana White.

Dana White: "A lot of bad stuff and stuff that shouldn’t happen. I’m just disgusted. Three of Khabib's guys have been arrested. They are on their way to jail. There will charges filed against them I’m sure. These guys may never get a visa to get back in the country." #UFC229 — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) October 7, 2018

The chaos capped what was otherwise the perfect performance from Nurmagomedov, who moved his record to 27-0 with the win over McGregor, who slips to 21-4 on his return to the octagon.