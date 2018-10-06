UFC 229: Follow the action from Las Vegas as Khabib Numagomedov faces Conor McGregor
07 October 201801:00 GMT
An opportunistic finish from Vincente Luque versus Jalin Turner, when the latter attempted a spinning back elbow, landed, but was caught by a counter Luque right hand.
A downed Turner was then KO'd by strikes, the referee calling the contest off with 'Tarantula' out cold on the canvas, handing the win to 'Silent Assassin' Luque who improved to 14-6-1.
Wow!! The Silent Assassin!!@VicenteLuqueMMA with a stone cold KO at #UFC229! pic.twitter.com/A6sVylCUQG— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 7, 2018
- 00:49 GMT
Seems like the media are in agreement with the performance of Aspen Ladd. The California native looked an animal in the octagon tonight against former UFC title challenger Evinger.
Aspen Ladd has two UFC fights and already the only people with more KO/TKO wins than her at women's bantamweight are Amanda Nunes & Ronda Rousey #UFC229— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 7, 2018
Tremendous performance by Aspen Ladd. She TKOs Tonya Evinger in the first. She is a beast at 135. Remains undefeated.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 7, 2018
Aspen Ladd: "When we're in here nobody is my friend. I can be the nicest person outside the Octagon but not when we're in here." #UFC229— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 7, 2018
Damn!! Aspen Ladd with the machine gun ground and pound!!— Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) October 7, 2018
- 00:28 GMT
WOW! What a performance by rookie Aspen Ladd, who forces the ref to stop her bantamweight contest with Tonya Evinger in the very first round to improve to 6-0 against her experienced 19-5 opponent.
Aspen Ladd = B E A S T!@AspenLaddMMA finishes Evinger in the first round! #UFC229pic.twitter.com/bZYJpSSXkV— UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018
Those vicious, sharp strikes to the head from a back mount position was enough to bring an end to the fight and a victory to 23-year-old Ladd, 3 minutes and 26 seconds into the opener. Ladd, who looked gaunt at the weigh in on Friday and even struggled to pose for the photographers, has pulled off undoubtedly the biggest win of her fledgling MMA career.
- 00:17 GMT
Scott 'Hot Sauce' Holtzman KOs Alan Patrick in the third round of their lightweight fight. After a fairly tame and tactical first couple of rounds, American Holtzman scored a crucial knockdown in the 3rd with a pinpoint counter right hand on the button.
Those elbows! 😳@HotSauceHoltzy finishes Alan Patrick at #UFC229! pic.twitter.com/n5uudWmR2L— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 7, 2018
Although the felled Brazilian Patrick initially withstood heavy punishment dished out with defense from the canvas, he was eventually knocked out by elbows to the head while he lay prone, forcing the referee to call a halt to proceedings.
06 October 201823:55 GMT
Another fight, another finish...this time though not a hat-trick of head kicks. Russian bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya decisions popular Swede Lana Landsberg (8-4), to move her record to 11-4.
For the winner, by 🗣 Unanimous Decision@YanaKunitskaya1#UFC229pic.twitter.com/H3AQJk7Y3q— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2018
Takedowns proved pivotal for Murmansk native 'Foxy', who shakes off her previous fight - a KO loss against Cris Cyborg.
- 23:50 GMT
THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN UFC HISTORY!
If anyone was in doubt about this bout's magnitude, the UFC has itself just confirmed. 'Arguably' the biggest fight in UFC history has become 'officially' the biggest fight in UFC history...
THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN UFC HISTORY! #UFC229pic.twitter.com/VETLuoEp5O— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2018
- 23:43 GMT
The action is already underway in the prelims at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with two epic headkicks closing the show; Nik Lentz first KO'd Gray Maynard with pinpoint leg strike to the head in round 2 of their contest.
2️⃣ fights, 2️⃣ head kick finishes!@NikLentz gets it done on @UFCFightPass! #UFC229pic.twitter.com/xeH0URalhh— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2018
In the very next bout, lightning struck twice in the same place - in the head to be precise, as Tony Martin iced Ryan LaFlare 60 seconds into round 3 with a perfect kick to the temple to improve to 14-4.