HomeSport News
LIVE UPDATES

UFC 229: Follow the action from Las Vegas as Khabib Numagomedov faces Conor McGregor

Get short URL
UFC 229: Follow the action from Las Vegas as Khabib Numagomedov faces Conor McGregor
Stephen McCarthy / Getty Images
Follow RT Sport as we bring you all the action from the biggest fight in MMA as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Irish superstar Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

  • 07 October 2018

    01:00 GMT

    An opportunistic finish from Vincente Luque versus Jalin Turner, when the latter attempted a spinning back elbow, landed, but was caught by a counter Luque right hand. 

    A downed Turner was then KO'd by strikes, the referee calling the contest off with 'Tarantula' out cold on the canvas, handing the win to 'Silent Assassin' Luque who improved to 14-6-1.

  • 00:49 GMT

    Seems like the media are in agreement with the performance of Aspen Ladd. The California native looked an animal in the octagon tonight against former UFC title challenger Evinger. 

  • 00:28 GMT

    WOW! What a performance by rookie Aspen Ladd, who forces the ref to stop her bantamweight contest with Tonya Evinger in the very first round to improve to 6-0 against her experienced 19-5 opponent.

    Those vicious, sharp strikes to the head from a back mount position was enough to bring an end to the fight and a victory to 23-year-old Ladd, 3 minutes and 26 seconds into the opener. Ladd, who looked gaunt at the weigh in on Friday and even struggled to pose for the photographers, has pulled off undoubtedly the biggest win of her fledgling MMA career.

  • 00:17 GMT

    Scott 'Hot Sauce' Holtzman KOs Alan Patrick in the third round of their lightweight fight. After a fairly tame and tactical first couple of rounds, American Holtzman scored a crucial knockdown in the 3rd with a pinpoint counter right hand on the button.

    Although the felled Brazilian Patrick initially withstood heavy punishment dished out with defense from the canvas, he was eventually knocked out by elbows to the head while he lay prone, forcing the referee to call a halt to proceedings. 

  • 06 October 2018

    23:55 GMT

    Another fight, another finish...this time though not a hat-trick of head kicks. Russian bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya decisions popular Swede Lana Landsberg (8-4), to move her record to 11-4.

    Takedowns proved pivotal for Murmansk native 'Foxy', who shakes off her previous fight - a KO loss against Cris Cyborg.  

  • 23:50 GMT

    THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN UFC HISTORY!

    If anyone was in doubt about this bout's magnitude, the UFC has  itself just confirmed. 'Arguably' the biggest fight in UFC history has become 'officially' the biggest fight in UFC history...

  • 23:43 GMT

    The action is already underway in the prelims at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with two epic headkicks closing the show; Nik Lentz first KO'd Gray Maynard with pinpoint leg strike to the head in round 2 of their contest.

    In the very next bout, lightning struck twice in the same place - in the head to be precise, as Tony Martin iced Ryan LaFlare 60 seconds into round 3 with a perfect kick to the temple to improve to 14-4. 

More
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies