‘Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch’ – McGregor reacts to UFC 229 defeat to Khabib

Conor McGregor has reacted to his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, saying he is “looking forward to the rematch” with the undefeated Russian.

Nurmagomedov secured a dominant fourth-round submission win over McGregor, although the fight was largely overshadowed by a mass brawl that broke out when the Russian scaled the fence around the octagon to confront a member of McGregor’s team.

Two members of the Russian’s team also appeared to attack McGregor in the cage after the incident.

McGregor has now commented on the fight, succinctly writing “Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch” in a Twitter post.

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

Whether 'The Notorious' gets his wish or not is another matter, however, with serious questions over Nurmagomedov's future after his role in the shocking scenes that played out after his victory.

The Russian fighter scaled the fence in an attack on McGregor team member Dillon Danis, while two of Nurmagomedov's team appeared to assault the Irishman in the cage.

The scenes were branded "a s*** show" by UFC chief Dana White, who has not ruled out Nurmagomedov being stripped of the lightweight title over the incident.

White refused to discuss any notion of a rematch between the pair at the post-fight press conference, citing the fact that action is expected by the Nevada state authorities.

Nurmagomedov apologized for the ugly scenes in his own post-fight press conference, but cited McGregor's own incendiary antics - including the infamous bus attack in April - as playing a part in his actions.

The Russian fighter moved his professional MMA record to a perfect 27-0 with the fourth-round submission win, while McGregor slipped to 21-4.

If Nurmagomedov does fight again in the UFC, many will see his next bout as beng againt Tony Ferguson, who defeated Anthony Pettis via TKO earlier on the card in Las Vegas.

