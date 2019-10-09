Suspects hijacked vehicle and are on motorway to Munich — Landsberg mayor

Two people suspected of carrying out the shooting which left two dead near a synagogue in Halle have hijacked a car and are on a motorway to Munich, the mayor of the German town of Landsberg said.

Anja Werner said the men were on the run after a second shooting incident was reported in Landsberg, but there is no confirmation that the incidents were linked.

Reports suggest the suspects fled from the scene in Halle in a different vehicle before hijacking another in Landsberg. Footage and photos circulating on social media show a person who appears to be one of the shooters kitted out in dark combat-style clothing.

Police confirmed earlier that one person had been detained after the shooting but warned people to stay inside while the situation is ongoing. It is not clear exactly how many suspects police are searching for.

The shooting came on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, regarded as the holiest day of the year for Jews. Officials told the Bild newspaper that xenophobic and anti-Semitic motives are to be assumed at this point

