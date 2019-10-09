Attackers wore combat-style clothing, had several weapons – eyewitnesses to shooting outside German synagogue (PHOTOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Oct, 2019 12:20
Police securing the scene of Wednesday's shooting in Halle, Germany © REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Witnesses to an attack outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany, which killed two people on Wednesday say the perpetrators had donned combat-style clothing and were armed with multiple weapons.

Speaking to German broadcaster MDR, the eyewitnesses spoke of the attackers having several weapons when they launched their assault. 

A photo snapped from a window overlooking the scene, and supplied to local media, purports to show one of the attackers, donned in military-style clothing and wearing a helmet, making their way down the street with a gun raised.

Other witnesses told Mitteldeutsche Zeitung that the attack unfolded right outside a kebab shop and that some shots were fired from inside a car.

One person has been arrested, but police say other suspects escaped from the scene by car. Authorities are urging residents to remain securely in their homes or find an alternative safe space to hide, and Deutsche Bahn has closed the town’s train station.

MORE TO FOLLOW

