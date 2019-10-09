 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Two people killed in shooting outside synagogue in Halle, Germany

9 Oct, 2019 11:12
Get short URL
Two people killed in shooting outside synagogue in Halle, Germany
Synagogue in Halle © Wikipedia / Allexkoch
The suspect has fired several shots from a submachine gun, killed two people and injured several others before fleeing, local media report. A hand grenade was also thrown into the Jewish cemetery.

The attacker is believed to have fled in the direction of the city of Leipzig.

"According to initial information, two people have been killed in Halle," a police spokesperson said.

The shooting falls on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, a strict day of rest, fasting and prayer — and regarded as the holiest day of the year for Jews.

Police have advised people to stay at home or find safe spaces to hide. They have immediately launched a search operation for the perpetrator.

Deutsche Bahn has closed the main train station in Halle while the search continues.

Police also warned the public not to make emergency calls unless there is a real emergency.

The Halle attack comes two days after a 32-year-old Syrian man hijacked a lorry and ploughed it into cars near Frankfurt. Victims in that incident suffered minor injuries and police are still investigating whether it was an act of terrorism.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies