Miss Africa 2018 catches fire moments after winning crown (VIDEOS)

It was the pinnacle of her beauty pageant career but it very nearly turned to tragedy for Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde after her wig caught fire amid the pyrotechnics celebrating her coronation as Miss Africa 2018.

The 24-year-old Kasinde was mid-celebration with 2017 winner Gaseangwe Balopi from Botswana when a stray spark caused her magnificent wig to ignite, unleashing panicked gasps and screams from horrified onlookers.

Wow this happened after Miss Congo won #MissAfrica2018Calabarpic.twitter.com/PBMBC3IdQa — Habib Lateef O. (@SIREHABBIIBB) December 28, 2018

That was how Miss Congo won and her head almost got burnt.

Calabar I fear pic.twitter.com/Gm5Cz01ofp — HASSAN FLEXIBLE (@mr_flexible) December 28, 2018

Thankfully, she suffered no injuries during the short lived barnet blaze and was awarded $35,000 in prize money and a sport utility vehicle.

“I’m good. My hair… it’s okay. I feel good now. Thank you!” she said in a video posted on the competitions’ Twitter account.

“I’m so happy and I want to thank you all to come tonight to support me and support me on social media,” she added.

Kasinde reportedly beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to take home the tiara.

Africa, meet your new #MissAfrica2018Calabar queen: Dorcas Kasinde from Congo! pic.twitter.com/o3UTJfHo6M — Miss Africa (@MissAfrica_2018) December 28, 2018

A message from the new #MissAfrica2018Calabar Queen👑! She's fine guys. Happy for her new chapter in life. pic.twitter.com/BQeb93m2mV — Miss Africa (@MissAfrica_2018) December 28, 2018

