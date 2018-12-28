HomeWorld News

Miss Africa 2018 catches fire moments after winning crown (VIDEOS)

Get short URL
Miss Africa 2018 catches fire moments after winning crown (VIDEOS)
Dorcas Kasinde celebrates her win. © Facebook / Miss Africa
It was the pinnacle of her beauty pageant career but it very nearly turned to tragedy for Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde after her wig caught fire amid the pyrotechnics celebrating her coronation as Miss Africa 2018.

The 24-year-old Kasinde was mid-celebration with 2017 winner Gaseangwe Balopi from Botswana when a stray spark caused her magnificent wig to ignite, unleashing panicked gasps and screams from horrified onlookers.

Thankfully, she suffered no injuries during the short lived barnet blaze and was awarded $35,000 in prize money and a sport utility vehicle.

“I’m good. My hair… it’s okay. I feel good now. Thank you!” she said in a video posted on the competitions’ Twitter account.

“I’m so happy and I want to thank you all to come tonight to support me and support me on social media,” she added.

Kasinde reportedly beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to take home the tiara.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies