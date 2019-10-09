 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One person detained after shooting outside German synagogue left 2 people dead

9 Oct, 2019 11:51
One person detained after shooting outside German synagogue left 2 people dead
Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Police have confirmed one person has been detained after a shooting in Halle which left two people dead and others injured. A grenade was also thrown into the Jewish cemetery.

Police warned on Twitter that people in the area should still "stay alert" and assured that they are working on stabilizing the situation.

A spokesperson also said security will be increased at the Dresden Synagogue and Jewish cemetery as a "protective measure." Dresden is about two hours from Halle.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that shots were also fired about 15 km away from Halle in Landsberg, saying the information was confirmed by a police source. It is not known if the two incidents are linked.

The shooting falls on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, a strict day of rest, fasting and prayer — and regarded as the holiest day of the year for Jews.

