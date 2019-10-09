‘1ST FOOTAGE’ of shooting in Halle, Germany shows suspect step out of car to fire weapon
At one point, the man appears to stand behind the car to reload before firing again, though it’s not clear from the camera angle what he’s shooting at.
Footage from the shooter in #Halle, #Germany.— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) October 9, 2019
Via @MDRAktuellpic.twitter.com/3z8CRsWP7V
The weapon’s intense recoil seems to shake the shooter, who stumbles backwards after firing the first shot caught on camera.
Two people were killed in Wednesday’s attack. One suspect has been arrested, but police say others fled the scene and locals should find a safe place to hide until further notice.
The local train station has been closed and specialized police units have been drawn in to help in the manhunt.
