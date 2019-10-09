 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan says Turkey's operation to Northeast Syria has started
HomeWorld News

‘1ST FOOTAGE’ of shooting in Halle, Germany shows suspect step out of car to fire weapon

9 Oct, 2019 12:38
Get short URL
‘1ST FOOTAGE’ of shooting in Halle, Germany shows suspect step out of car to fire weapon
Police at the scene of Wednesday's attack in Halle, eastern Germany © REUTERS/Marvin Gaul
Footage purportedly of the attack outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany shows a man dressed in dark clothing stepping out of a car and firing his weapon multiple times.

At one point, the man appears to stand behind the car to reload before firing again, though it’s not clear from the camera angle what he’s shooting at.

The weapon’s intense recoil seems to shake the shooter, who stumbles backwards after firing the first shot caught on camera.

Bullet casings found in the street after the shooting © REUTERS / Marvin Gaul

Also on rt.com Two people killed in shooting outside synagogue in Halle, Germany

Two people were killed in Wednesday’s attack. One suspect has been arrested, but police say others fled the scene and locals should find a safe place to hide until further notice.

The local train station has been closed and specialized police units have been drawn in to help in the manhunt.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies