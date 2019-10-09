‘1ST FOOTAGE’ of shooting in Halle, Germany shows suspect step out of car to fire weapon

Footage purportedly of the attack outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany shows a man dressed in dark clothing stepping out of a car and firing his weapon multiple times.

At one point, the man appears to stand behind the car to reload before firing again, though it’s not clear from the camera angle what he’s shooting at.

The weapon’s intense recoil seems to shake the shooter, who stumbles backwards after firing the first shot caught on camera.

Two people were killed in Wednesday’s attack. One suspect has been arrested, but police say others fled the scene and locals should find a safe place to hide until further notice.

The local train station has been closed and specialized police units have been drawn in to help in the manhunt.

