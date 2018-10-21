‘We seek justice!’ Erdogan vows to reveal ‘naked truth’ about Khashoggi, discusses case with Trump

In a phone call with President Donald Trump, the Turkish leader emphasized the need to disclose all circumstances of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death. Earlier Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make an “important statement” soon.

“We seek justice and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth. This is not an ordinary case. I will make statements on Tuesday at the AK Party parliamentary group meeting,” Erdogan said on Sunday afternoon, as cited by the Sabah newspaper.

“The incident will be revealed entirely,” he emphasized. In a phone call with Trump later in the day, he once again spoke about the need to uncover and disclose “all circumstances” of Khashoggi’s fate, according to Anadolu.

