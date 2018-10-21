Saudis don't know how Khashoggi was killed, incident was ‘aberration, mistake’ - FM

Riyadh doesn't know how Khashoggi was killed or where his body is, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News, just one day after his country claimed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight" inside the consulate in Istanbul.

He called the incident an "abberation" and a "mistake," while adding that his country is working on determining what exactly happened and where Khashoggi's body is. He said the Saudi probe was initially prompted by conflicting reports of whether the journalist left the consulate in Istanbul.

Jubeir also said that Riyadh wants to hold anyone responsible for Khashoggi's death to account.

It comes just one day after Saudi Arabia stated that Khashoggi had died in a "fistfight" in the consulate, with authorities announcing the detention of 18 suspects in the case.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Jamal Khashoggi: "We want to make sure that we know what happened and we want to make sure that those responsible be held to account." https://t.co/ZNhIXzUPC9pic.twitter.com/YjrhiGzKBe — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 21, 2018

