Saudi Arabia says journalist Khashoggi ‘died after fight broke out’ in the consulate

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a “fight” with individuals inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey, Saudi authorities said after nearly two weeks of speculation. A senior Saudi intelligence official was fired over the incident.

Khashoggi lived in Turkey and was last seen entering the consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. The Turkish government almost immediately accused the Saudi authorities of killing the journalist, which Riyadh denied.

Candid tape, black van and bone saw? What we know about Khashoggi case so far

On Friday, however, a Saudi prosecutor announced on state television that an investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance confirmed he was dead. A fight broke out between the journalist and people who met him inside the consulate, which led to his dead, the prosecutor said according to Reuters.

The investigation is still underway and 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested so far, the authorities said. Saudi TV also confirmed that General Ahmad al-Asiri, deputy director of General Intelligence Directorate, was fired over the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW