‘Nice try, Earth is flat’: Conspiracy theorists can’t handle first ever 360 space video

In space nobody can hear you scream, but back on Earth in the RT comment section the outcry of reality-rejecting flat earthers is loud and clear. Space exploration is a conspiracy, they say, and not even a groundbreaking spacewalk 360 will convince them otherwise.

The first-ever 360-degree footage captured during a spacewalk gives people an astronaut’s eye view of the planet from outside the International Space Station.

It was filmed in August by cosmonauts Sergey Ryazansky and Fedor Yurchikhin as they carried out hours of maintenance work on the low-orbit space hub.

While the breathtaking footage gives people the chance to gawk at the spherical beauty of our world, and view places such as the US and Cuba from above the surly bonds of Earth, not everyone is convinced it’s real.

A number of people, who apparently subscribe to the pre-3rd Century belief system that the world is a flat disk, have cried foul, labelling the footage ‘fake’ and the product of CGI.

Fake...notice when he throws the camera you can gauge the speed. Why’s the earth moving so fast? 😂 shit Russia Special Effects — William H. Clark III (@CFoundDotOrg) October 4, 2017

“Lots of clipping in this CGI, should have spent longer on the rendering. Also you forgot to paint in the stars,” one person wrote on the RT website.

“Nice green screen. The earth is flat,” added a second commenter.

“Why fish eye lens? Is there something to hide?,” said a person writing under the pseudonym ‘Truth’.

Their question was answered with the help of ‘Tim,’ who suggested that the spacewalk was actually filmed underwater.

“You always need fish eyes if you are underwater. Which these ‘cosmonauts’ (read ‘aquanauts’) are,” they said.

In the 360 clip, the solar panels and airlock of the ISS can be seen clearly against the backdrop of deep space.

That hasn’t stopped people from surmising that the absence of alien lifeforms means the footage is not genuine.

Will it be true? How strange that they never encounter aliens ... 👽 — #FaltaSantiago ✌💙 (@GerXimenaMc) October 4, 2017

“They won’t show space, they’re afraid we’ll see all of the UFOs flying around,” one person concluded.