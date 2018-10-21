UK, Germany, France demand 'urgent clarification' of circumstances surrounding Khashoggi's death

Britain, Germany, and France have issued a joint statement in which they say there is an “urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened” to Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The nations went on to state that attacks on journalists are unacceptable and of the “utmost concern,” noting that the “hypotheses” proposed in the Saudi investigation need to be backed up by actual facts. Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family, was last seen when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Riyadh claims he was killed in a “fistfight” inside the building, though Turkey previously stated he was killed by a Saudi assassination squad and says it will release the full truth on Tuesday.