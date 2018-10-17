Shocking resemblance: Crimea massacre closely fits Columbine pattern
Just like Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the Columbine attackers, the Kerch suspect identified as Vladislav Roslyakov was a senior student at the college he attacked. He assailed his fellow students with a rifle, killing at least 17 and injuring almost 50, and later shot himself. Harris and Klebold murdered 12 students and one teacher, injuring 21 more people, and also committed suicide afterwards.
In another parallel, Roslyakov detonated an improvised explosive, as well as the shooting attack, with the blast apparently hitting the college canteen. The Columbine attackers also prepared several IEDs, including propane tanks converted to bombs placed in the school cafeteria, but their bombs failed to detonate.
