Shocking resemblance: Crimea massacre closely fits Columbine pattern

Was the Kerch college attacker inspired by the infamous Columbine massacre in the US? That is for the investigators to find out, but his actions look shockingly similar to those of Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold back in 1999.

Just like Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, the Columbine attackers, the Kerch suspect identified as Vladislav Roslyakov was a senior student at the college he attacked. He assailed his fellow students with a rifle, killing at least 17 and injuring almost 50, and later shot himself. Harris and Klebold murdered 12 students and one teacher, injuring 21 more people, and also committed suicide afterwards.

Эрик Харрис, Колумбайн.

Актер, сыгравший Эрика Харриса в фильме о Колумбайне.

Влад Росляков, Керчь, политехнический колледж. pic.twitter.com/AlYSz0ZhTg — 📰Газетка (@FlexoUps) October 17, 2018

In another parallel, Roslyakov detonated an improvised explosive, as well as the shooting attack, with the blast apparently hitting the college canteen. The Columbine attackers also prepared several IEDs, including propane tanks converted to bombs placed in the school cafeteria, but their bombs failed to detonate.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!