Axe & firebomb attack at Russian school: student injures 4 people, starts blaze

A senior student armed with an an axe stormed a school in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and used a Molotov cocktail to set the building on fire. It's the second school attack in Russia in one week.

Initial reports in local media said a ninth-grader stormed the school with an axe and attacked a teacher and at least three students. He chopped off one of the victim's finger, according to some reports.

Russia's Investigative Committee has confirmed the attack, saying three students and a teacher were injured. The attacker has been detained.

The regional health ministry confirmed four people were injured, saying the attacker was one of them.

"Four people were injured: one teacher, two students and the teenager who perpetrated the attack. All of them have been taken to a hospital." The official added that two of the injured are now undergoing surgery.

According to one account of the attack shared by the Telegram news channel Mash, the 17-year-old ninth-grade student, identified as 'Anton,' entered the school armed with an axe and a Molotov cocktail. He then went to one of the classrooms where a seventh-grade lesson was in full swing.

Anton opened the door and threw his petrol bomb inside, starting a fire and causing panic. The teacher then confronted Anton and tried to protect the children. He hit her with his axe before attacking the students.

An unnamed local source cited by RIA says there may have been up to three attackers. INTERFAX, citing its own source, reports that one accomplice managed to escape.

The regional office of the emergencies ministry confirmed the fire at the school, but said the flames were quickly extinguished. There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

The fire burnt some 15 square meters in one of the classrooms, according to the fire department as cited by local media. More than 500 people were evacuated from the school.

A criminal case has been opened against the attacker on charges of attempted murder. Local investigators will also look into whether the school staff did enough to prevent the incident.

Friday's incident is the second school attack in Russia in less than a week. At least a dozen people were injured in a school in the city of Perm on Monday, after an 11th grader and a former student entered the building armed with knives and attacked a female teacher and nine students.