8 students and teacher injured as 2 masked men attack school in Russia - authorities

At least eight students and a teacher have received stab wounds, as two assailants wearing masks attacked a school in Perm, Russia, local authorities say.

The incident occurred at school number 127 at 10:19am local time (8:19am Moscow time) when students returned to school after the Christmas holidays.

The assailants, who attacked the Perm school students with knives, have been detained, their motives are being investigated, a source in local emergency services told RIA Novosti.

"The criminals have been detained, their identities and motives for the attack are being established," the source said.

According to the source, seven victims have been taken to hospital. According to the Ministry of Territorial Security of the region, eight students and one teacher received stab wounds, caused by two attackers.

The teacher and one schoolboy are in serious condition at a hospital and are currently undergoing surgery, the regional Health Ministry said.

“The teacher and a 16-year-old student sustained serious wounds. Both were injured in the neck,” it added.

Pictures of the school floor, covered with blood, are circulating on social media.