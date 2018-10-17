Crimea bloodbath: College attack involved masked gunmen shooting at people, witnesses tell RT

Two eyewitnesses have told RT there was intensive gunfire around the time of a bomb explosion in at Kerch College, with multiple masked gunmen running around the building and killing students.

“There was a blast, all the glass shattered. And then armed people started running around, opening doors and shooting at everyone,” a college teacher told the investigators, according to an RT law enforcement source.

A student told RT that he saw masked men armed with assault rifles running out of a toilet just after the blast.

“There were many of them, but I can’t say how many. They shot at students and teachers, everyone in their way. I doubt they hit many, I saw one or two people. They were also tossing explosives,” the student said.

One survivor of the attack said she was lucky to escape with her life. “My friend was killed right in my sight. I saw her fall and simply stop moving. I saw boys dropping dead and blood spilling around.”

Another student described fleeing from the college. “We were standing outside with friends. Then there was an explosion, all the windows blasted out. We ran, climbed over the fence. There were more explosions or some similar noise. We just ran as far as we could.”

A college employee, Natalya, who spoke to RT after being treated for an injury in hospital, said the gunmen probably entered through the back door.

“The fence there can be easily climbed over. There is no camera either, no secure door,” she said.

The blast happened on the ground floor of the building, while the gunfire occurred on the second floor, witnesses said.

According to preliminary reports, the attack started with a powerful blast from an improvised explosive device, which was filled with metal fragments to maximize lethality. The attack resulted in at least 18 people being killed and 50 others injured.

