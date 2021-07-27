 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Michigan Democrat state rep defends spending campaign cash at STRIP CLUB for ‘meeting’ where he had ‘great lamb chops’

27 Jul, 2021 15:28
Get short URL
Michigan Democrat state rep defends spending campaign cash at STRIP CLUB for ‘meeting’ where he had ‘great lamb chops’
FILE PHOTO. The Honorable Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), participated on a panel during the youth and college public mass meeting, during day three of the NAACPs 108th Annual Convention at the Baltimore Convention Center, in Baltimore, MD. © Getty Images / Cheriss May
Michigan lawmaker Jewell Jones has sparked outrage after admitting to spending campaign funds at a Detroit strip club, but the 26-year-old Democrat has defended the visit as a “constituent meeting.”

Jones’ March meeting was at the Pantheion Club, and its purpose was to discuss “potential economic projects,” according to a Detroit News report. 

The lawmaker claims he did not fully know what kind of establishment he was walking into, but he seems to have enjoyed himself, especially the food. 

“We have (to) meet people where they’re at some times... #HOLLA,” Jones wrote in a text to a reporter before recommending the “great lamb chops” served at the gentlemen’s club where he dropped over $200.

Also on rt.com 'I'm going to TELL GRETCHEN': Michigan lawmaker threatens to call governor, punish police for busting him after drunken crash

Jones’ campaign finance statements were released this week, which cover January through most of July, and show he spent over $6,000 at various lounges and clubs in what were described as “meetings.”

The young Democrat, working in his third term, previously made headlines in April after he was pulled over and arrested for swerving in and out of lanes while driving. He eventually pulled off the road and into a ditch, and proceeded to tell officers he had oversight over their department’s budget and he would call the governor. Jones ended up blowing over the legal alcohol limit for driving. 

His next hearing on the case is scheduled for August, and Jones has already been accused of violating court orders. He was fined $1,000 last week for failing to keep his alcohol monitor on due to non-payment, and prosecutors have accused Jones of lying about National Guard training to get out of drug and alcohol testing for the court.  

Critics have described Jones’ spending in just seven months as “unusual,” with some pointing to dinners that cost $500 or $700 dubbed professional meetings. 

Simon Schuster, executive director of the nonprofit Michigan Campaign Finance Network, blasted politicians for using campaign cash to “wine, dine and entertain themselves… all under the guise of conducting business.”

Jones’ strip club visit, however, “truly pushes the limit of credulity,” he added.  

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies