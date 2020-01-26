 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gorge-us! Stunning Mars canyon IMAGES hint at ancient life-supporting environment

26 Jan, 2020 11:53
Get short URL
Gorge-us! Stunning Mars canyon IMAGES hint at ancient life-supporting environment
The light-toned layered deposits thought to be sandstones in Candor Chasma canyon. © NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Spectacular images of one of the largest canyons on Mars have revealed layers of sandstone-like rock that may have formed a sodden ancient environment that could have supported life.

The photos capture the breathtaking Candor Chasma, which is one of the largest canyons in the Red Planet’s Valles Marineris deep gorge system.

Also on rt.com Asteroid EXPLODES over Earth after travelling from beyond Mars (VIDEO)

They show that the canyon is filled with light-toned layered deposits that are thought to be sandstones. Scientists say these rocks may have formed in an ancient wet environment that may have been habitable.

The photos were snapped from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting around the fourth-planet from the sun for nearly 14 years. 

RT
© NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

The spacecraft’s Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars (CRISM) instrument has collected thousands of images of Mars to create detailed maps of the rocks on its surface. 

The CRISM images are usually paired with photos snapped by the orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) instrument, however sometimes this is not possible.

RT
Artist's rendering of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. © NASA

HiRISE is the most powerful of the orbiter’s three cameras. Researchers are now trying to completely pair up images from the instruments to give a clearer picture of the red planet’s surface.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies