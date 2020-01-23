 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Living Greta Thunberg’s zero emissions dream in real life

23 Jan, 2020 22:12
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has upped the ante, telling the elite at Davos that they must urgently drop carbon emissions to “real zero.” But living a carbon-free life is exhausting, as ICYMI’s Butchy found out.

“We must forget about net zero,” Thunberg told the billionaires and politicians gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We need real zero.”

ICYMI’s Butchy embraced Thunberg’s gauntlet and set out to live his best, zero-carbon life. After a cold cup of coffee and a leisurely two-hour stroll through London rain to the office, our intrepid hero then faced a fresh challenge: elevators consume dirty, fossil-fuel-generated electricity, so Butchy made for the stairs, 28 flights up. After a cool cup of water for lunch (remember, bananas have traveled miles), Butchy had some thoughts about his newfound eco-friendly lifestyle.

