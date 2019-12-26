ICYMI’s Review of 2019 - Part 2: China & US trade blows, a PM's shown exit over Brexit (VIDEO)

The middle of 2019 saw Washington and Beijing launch a trade war which continues to rage, and British PM Theresa May admitted she couldn’t do Brexit and headed for the one exit she was able to secure.

Also in the news, Julian Assange was given a heavy prison sentence, a new royal was born in the UK and Indians re-elected Narendra Modi in a landslide.

Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019- Part 2.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.