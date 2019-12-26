 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI’s Review of 2019 - Part 2: China & US trade blows, a PM's shown exit over Brexit (VIDEO)

26 Dec, 2019 15:02
The middle of 2019 saw Washington and Beijing launch a trade war which continues to rage, and British PM Theresa May admitted she couldn’t do Brexit and headed for the one exit she was able to secure.

Also in the news, Julian Assange was given a heavy prison sentence, a new royal was born in the UK and Indians re-elected Narendra Modi in a landslide.

Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019- Part 2.  

