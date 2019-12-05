ICYMI: Champagning and mansplaining at NATO’s 70th birthday party (VIDEO)

NATO celebrated its 70th birthday this week with a party in London that included drinks at the palace, nasty gossip, and poor old Donald Trump being picked on by the other leaders.

The US president held meetings with a number of NATO leaders, including a feisty one-on-one with the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, where the passive aggression was matched in intensity only by the two leaders’ manspreading.

ICYMI’s Rite On takes a look at the highlights of the birthday bash.

