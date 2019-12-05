 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

ICYMI: Champagning and mansplaining at NATO’s 70th birthday party (VIDEO)

5 Dec, 2019 17:39
Get short URL
ICYMI: Champagning and mansplaining at NATO’s 70th birthday party (VIDEO)
ICYMI
NATO celebrated its 70th birthday this week with a party in London that included drinks at the palace, nasty gossip, and poor old Donald Trump being picked on by the other leaders.

The US president held meetings with a number of NATO leaders, including a feisty one-on-one with the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, where the passive aggression was matched in intensity only by the two leaders’ manspreading.

ICYMI’s Rite On takes a look at the highlights of the birthday bash.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies