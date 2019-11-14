 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Indonesia, tsunami threat message issued
HomeWorld News

ICYMI: Uber CEO defends Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder … and regrets it (VIDEO)

14 Nov, 2019 16:17
Get short URL
ICYMI: Uber CEO defends Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder … and regrets it (VIDEO)
ICYMI
When Uber’s CEO was asked an awkward question about Saudi Arabia and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he had two options, and chose the wrong one.

The problem for Dara Khosrowshahi is that, while Saudi Arabia is accused of carrying out the grisly murder of Khashoggi, it’s also Uber’s fifth biggest shareholder.  

In the high-pressure setting of an HBO interview, he decided to suggest that Saudi Arabia had made a "mistake".  He backtracked soon after, but the damage was done.

So what would you say?

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies