ICYMI: Uber CEO defends Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder … and regrets it (VIDEO)

When Uber’s CEO was asked an awkward question about Saudi Arabia and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he had two options, and chose the wrong one.

The problem for Dara Khosrowshahi is that, while Saudi Arabia is accused of carrying out the grisly murder of Khashoggi, it’s also Uber’s fifth biggest shareholder.

In the high-pressure setting of an HBO interview, he decided to suggest that Saudi Arabia had made a "mistake". He backtracked soon after, but the damage was done.

So what would you say?

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.