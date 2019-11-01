 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

ICYMI: Truth bomb – US president publicly admits he only wants Syria’s oil. Now what? (VIDEO)

1 Nov, 2019 17:53
Get short URL
ICYMI: Truth bomb – US president publicly admits he only wants Syria’s oil. Now what? (VIDEO)
ICYMI
Donald Trump has dropped a truth bomb, and admitted he’s planning to keep troops in Syria because he wants the country’s oil.

This kind of honesty threatens the usual world order where everyone accuses the US of fighting wars for oil, and Washington denies it, and takes the oil anyway.

ICYMI looks at what else could happen when leaders start accidentally telling the truth.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies