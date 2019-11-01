ICYMI: Truth bomb – US president publicly admits he only wants Syria’s oil. Now what? (VIDEO)
1 Nov, 2019 17:53
Donald Trump has dropped a truth bomb, and admitted he’s planning to keep troops in Syria because he wants the country’s oil.
This kind of honesty threatens the usual world order where everyone accuses the US of fighting wars for oil, and Washington denies it, and takes the oil anyway.
ICYMI looks at what else could happen when leaders start accidentally telling the truth.
