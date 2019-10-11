 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Pulling troops out of Syria leads to geopolitical whack-a-mole for Trump (VIDEO)

11 Oct, 2019 16:12
ICYMI: Pulling troops out of Syria leads to geopolitical whack-a-mole for Trump (VIDEO)
Donald Trump pulled US troops out of north-eastern Syria, claiming he wants to put an end to America’s ‘endless wars.’ Unfortunately, it’s not that easy and he started a game of geopolitical whack-a-mole.

While bringing troops home might sound like a good idea, the US President soon found himself having to put out fires at every turn. He faced accusations of betraying one ally, threatened another, and was then attacked by friends and foes back home.

ICYMI asks whether there might be a very good reason why those wars are ‘endless.’

